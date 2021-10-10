Tenders to be issued to develop three ‘smart villages’ in Greater Noida

The Greater Noida Authority will be issuing tenders for development of three more ‘Smart Villages’. According to officials, 14 villages in Greater Noida will be developed into model ‘Smart Villages’ as per the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) scheme. The formalities of the tender for the scheme execution will be completed by next month, officials said.

Narendra Bhooshan, the CEO of GNIDA said, “There are 124 villages in the Greater Noida area. We are carrying out the development process at a fast pace. In the first phase, 14 villages will be given a transformation. Tenders for other villages have already been issued. From dedicated water supply to sewer lines and wi-fi systems, many aspects will be covered under the scheme.”

The contracts have been issued for Sadullapur, Tilpata and Aminabad. The cost of developing the three villages will approximately be around Rs 10 crore, while the total projected expenditure for the 14 villages is nearly Rs 150 crore, officials said.

The development programme will take place in two phases.

In the first phase, projects focusing on infrastructure will be executed. The selected agency will work on providing fixed water supply to houses apart from laying robust sewer lines which will be connected to the Authority’s main sewage treatment plant (STP). The roads will also be repaired and more street lights will also be installed.

In the following phase, a library has been sanctioned for each village and wi-fi will be provided to the residents. Training centres for youngsters will also come up in each village where career oriented skill-sets will be provided, as per the government scheme mandate.

Apart from these amenities, sports grounds, solar panels and street furniture will also be provided to villages as per the scheme.

A review of the development works following the tender finalisation will also take place, officials added.