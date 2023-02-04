Tender process for AIIMS Rewari will be initiated soon: Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that the tendering process for the construction of the proposed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rewari district of Haryana would be initiated soon.

“For AIIMS, land has been given by the state government to the Health Ministry and the procedure was completed last week. We have appointed CPWD as the agency to initiate the tendering process,” he said.

The institute was earlier planned to be built at Manethi village in Rewari, but the Haryana government faced problems in acquiring land as most of the area was found to be part of the forest area of Aravalli. The government later changed its plan and shifted it to Majra village in Rewari.

The Union Health Minister was addressing the media after holding a discussion ‘Budget par Paricharcha’ on the Union Budget with trade unions, industrialists and senior citizens among others in Gurgaon.

Stressing that the Union Budget provided opportunity for an inclusive growth of farmers, underprivileged, MSMEs, youth empowerment, entrepreneurs, infrastructure development, research among other sectors, he said, “The Prime Minister has linked the health sector to development. The government is working towards providing affordable and accessible healthcare to people. Medical colleges have been doubled, UG seats have almost doubled from 51,000 to 99,000; PG seats have increased from 34,000 to 67,000; people are able to get treatment under Ayushmann Bharat. Taking this forward, the number of doctors and qualified nurses must increase. The government has announced a grant for setting up 157 nursing colleges,” he said.

Mandaviya said the government will work in a ‘mission mode’ to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047.

“A sum of Rs 10 lakh crore will be spent for infrastructure development. When we invest in infrastructure, our logistic costs reduce and institutions and infrastructure are developed…economists say that the investment in infrastructure has a multiplier effect, so it provides an opportunity for a large number of people to get employment too,” he said.

On questions about the allegations against the Adani Group in the Hindenburg Research report and whether the government was facing any problems due to it, the Union Health Minister said, “ Humein koi mushkilen hai hi nhi. Mushkil usko hoti hai jo kuch galat karta hai. Sarkar…Sarkar ka kaam kar rhi hai.” (We don’t have any problems. Only those who do something wrong face problems. The government is doing its job).”