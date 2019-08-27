Tender floated for CCTV phase 2, will surpass London, says Delhi govt

The Delhi government Monday launched the second phase of its CCTV project with the floating of a tender for 70,000 cameras, whose footage will be accessible through a mobile app in real time, according to documents.

Another tender for 70,000 more cameras will be floated within the next four-five days, PWD officials said. A total of 1.4 lakh cameras will be installed in the second phase.

Under the first phase, 1.4 lakh CCTVs are already being installed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). The government has set November as the deadline for completion of the first phase, worth Rs 571 crore.

“Live video on mobile app from anywhere through internet,” the tender document says. The cost of 70,000 cameras and their annual maintenance for five years has been pegged at Rs 190 crore.

PWD Minister Satyendar Jain told the Delhi Assembly that the WiFi-enabled cameras will make Delhi the top city in terms of surveillance coverage: “Even in London, government-installed CCTVs are far lesser in number. We are installing 3 lakh CCTVs in a year. Delhi will become the number one city in terms of CCTV surveillance.”

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the project will bolster women’s safety and improve overall law and order situation. “Only laws will not help prevent crime. It will happen only when perpetrators fear the law will catch up with them, that they won’t be spared,” he said.

Sisodia said people in Delhi were celebrating the installation of CCTVs like it used to happen with the installation of landlines a few decades ago. “It’s not just about big crimes. In slums, we are getting reports that petty crimes like theft of bicycles have come down… at schools, children tell me that their pencils are not being stolen,” Sisodia said.

The government is also installing 1.4 lakh CCTVs in schools.