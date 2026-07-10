‘Tendency to treat every statutory body as an extension of govt arm’: Delhi High Court pulls up Centre during hearing on wildlife panel

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Centre for “treating every statutory body as an extension of the government’s arm” while hearing a petition by former bureaucrats and others, flagging that the Standing Committee of the National Board of Wildlife (SC-NBWL) has been constituted in contravention of statutory provisions and has been “stamp-approving” proposals at an “alarming” rate.

The PIL, filed by 10 people, including retired Indian Forest Service and IAS officers, wildlife conservationists, and a non-voluntary organisation working in conservation, has flagged that the SC-NBWL “has been recklessly permitting proposals for diversion of Protected Areas” with over 97% of the project proposals considered by the SC-NBWL between 2014 and 2026 receiving approval.

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia on Wednesday sought a response from the government in four weeks’ time.

Addressing the counsel representing the government, CJ Upadhyaya orally remarked during the hearing, “…If what the (petitioners’ lawyer) says is correct…see the composition of the Board… highest level functionaries of the country are members, and if the (Wildlife Act provisions) says Standing committee will be constituted by the Board, not the government, can’t you differentiate simply between a statutory board and the functions of the government?”

He said, “Board is an entity distinct and separate from the government entity; it cannot act as a government department. There is a tendency (by the government)…treating every statutory body as an extension of the government’s arm. That is not the scheme of this Act. There is a purpose behind creating such an autonomous independent statutory body or a board or commission…you cannot usurp every power. It is alarming…”

According to the petitioners, the statutory requirements for constituting the committee, which is expected to be an independent body, has not been complied with since the government changed at the Centre in 2014. The petitioners also highlighted that the committee, which has a mandate to promote conservation and develop wildlife, has been taking decisions and passing orders that are “beyond its mandate and jurisdiction under the Act and are completely contrary to the ethos and rationale behind the formation of the Committee.”

The PIL also highlighted that the SC-NBWL has approved various projects, “prioritising economic benefits over long-term environmental impacts”.

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The petitioners cited that the SC-NBWL, reconstituted in 2026, in its very first meeting held on March 21 this year, considered 52 proposals. Of these, 28 were cleared, which is “a poor reflection of the functioning of the SC-NBWL, which should be ensuring that the last remaining Protected Areas of the country are free from all sources of destruction and fragmentation,” they added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi serves as the ex-officio chair of NBWL, the Board constituted under the Wildlife Act. More than 10 years after assuming office, PM Modi chaired his first-ever meeting of the NBWL in March this year. Apart from denotifying protected areas and eco-sensitive zones, as well as permitting petrochemical and mining projects in such areas, the standing committee, in just 12 meetings held between 2024 and 2026, “has recommended 187 proposals for establishing mobile towers in Protected Areas,” the petitioners have alleged.