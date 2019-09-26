Delhi tenants welcome move, but wary of disapproval from landlords

Tenants across the capital have lauded the Delhi government’s decision to allow special meters for tenants, but said the implementation will be a challenge as “landlords will never agree” to let them install their own meters.

Farhat Salim, a student of JNU who stays in Vasant Kunj, said his landlord had installed a sub-meter, through which he was being charged Rs 8 per unit. While he said the scheme was good, it could have problems.

“The scheme seems good, but the main problem is that landlords, usually at the time of giving their places on rent, make a deal that you have to pay Rs 8 or so per unit for electricity consumption. This scheme has to be implemented through clauses in the rent agreement for it to succeed,” he said.

“For people living on rent at present, I’m not sure if landlords will allow them to apply for it or not,” Salim added. Tenants also raised the issue of identity proofs becoming hurdles in the process.

Abhishek Vikram, who works as a guest teacher at Delhi University, lives with his wife at a rented accommodation in B K Dutt Colony near Jor Bagh. He pays Rs 7 per unit for electricity.

“All my ID proofs are from outside Delhi, as I belong to Samastipur in Bihar. My wife is from Delhi, but her ID proof is also of Mandi House, where her parents stay. How will we be able to benefit from this scheme? This will be a problem for many who are not from the city,” he said.

Those who rent out property agree there was anticipation of land-grab.

“Giving tenants a connection in their name is fraught with problems. What if they start claiming ownership? We have to be very careful as property owners,” said Ramvir Dagar, who owns two flats in Kotla Mubarakpur.

Paramjeet Sejwal, who lives in Lado Sarai and has put several properties on rent, said, “Many charge tenants up to Rs 9 or 10 per unit. For them, this could be disappointment.”

“It depends upon the provisions that AAP brings to ensure that these moves are implemented as there will be resistance from those who charge extra,” he added.