Delhi tenant takes home loans using forged papers, held

Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly procuring three home loans worth Rs 6.70 crore using a fake identity and forged documents of his landlord’s house.

JCP (EOW) Dr O P Mishra said the accused, Sunil Anand, was arrested on Friday. “He posed as one Rahul Sharma and forged documents to obtain loans. The matter came to light after the owner of the house approached police and lodged a complaint against the accused,” he said.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that in 2014, she had given her property at Surajmal Vihar to Sachin Sharma, his father Mange Ram Sharma and relative Rahul Sharma on rent and on its expiry in 2016, both Rahul and Sachin entered into a lease deed with her and continued to reside as tenants at her property.

“In July 2016, the complainant’s husband received a call from a finance firm informing the couple that Rahul had taken a loan worth Rs 2.25 crore against the security of her property and that he is untraceable. She also discovered later that besides the mentioned loan, Rahul, Sachin and Mange Ram…had also obtained a loan of Rs 2.19 crore and Rs 2.25 crore from a bank and a finance company respectively against her property in March-April 2015… They had also prepared a fake death certificate in the name of the complainant to procure home loans,” he added.

Police said that Mange Ram died in 2015 and his son Sachin was arrested earlier this month. “It emerged that one Sunil Anand posed as Rahul Sharma, the younger son of deceased Mange Ram Sharma,” Mishra said.

