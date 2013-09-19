Ten thefts in Noida; laptop,vehicles stolen

Six vehicles and four laptops were stolen along with other valuables in ten separate incidents of theft in the town,police said today. All the thefts took place last night,police said. Thieves struck at a factory in Sector 10 area and decamped with computer,laptop and other valuables,they said. In separate incidents,three laptops were stolen from vehicles parked in Sector 27 and Bishanpura areas. In cases of vehicle theft,while three motorcycles were stolen from Atta Market,Kasna and Surajpur areas,two cars,including that of a Delhi resident,and an auto-rickshaw were burgled in Sector 12,Sector 67 and Deepak Vihar areas.

