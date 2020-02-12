Sexual harassment at Gargi College: 10 arrested, multiple suspects identified, say police

Outside Gargi College in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Outside Gargi College in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

At least 10 people were arrested Wednesday in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of students of Delhi University’s Gargi College by a group of men who had gate-crashed during a college festival last week.

The case is being investigated by Inspector Pratibha Sharma, posted with the Crimes Against Women Cell of the south district, under the supervision of Additional DCP (South) Gitanjali Khandelwal. Over 11 teams are investigating the case and visiting various sites across the National Capital Region in connection with the identification of suspects.

Many people are being questioned and multiple suspects have been identified, the police said.

A case has been registered against the suspects under sections 452, 354, 509, 34 of the IPC at the Hauz Khas Police Station.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe monitored by it into the alleged molestation of students. The PIL, filed by M L Sharma, has sought a direction to the probe agency to seize all video recordings and footage from CCTV cameras around the college campus.

Students of the all-women’s varsity alleged that dozens of men breached security by forcibly entering the campus on the third day of the college festival, Reverie, on February 6 and sexually harassed several women. On Monday afternoon, an FIR was lodged by college authorities after pressure from students.

On Monday, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal visited the campus to speak to students. The commission issued notices to both college authorities and police for inaction.

