Quarantine, mandatory use of Aarogya Setu app: Gurgaon’s fresh border restrictions

Quarantine for those entering Gurgaon with essential goods and mandatory use of Aarogya Setu app by all commuters are among some of the measures set to be taken by the Gurgaon administration as additional restrictions on public movement come into effect on all borders points of the district starting Friday morning.

“The district shares its border with the NCT of Delhi and is on crossroads of major transport routes. A considerable number of people travel to Gurugram and back across district border because of either their workplace or residence being located here…” an order issued by the District Magistrate said, adding, “despite the lockdown efforts, there still have been cases of COVID-19 in Gurugram district with the contact history traced to cross-border sources.”

The order states that “concerned management” should make accommodation arrangements for employees who are not residents of Gurgaon.

If transit is unavoidable, it further states, the commuters will have to install and use the Aarogya Setu application, and undergo thermal scanning and symptomatic screening at border checkposts when entering Gurgaon. Rapid testing facility will also be advisable for people who are found to be symptomatic during their entry into the city, the order adds.

Those entering the city with ATM cash vans, vehicles involved in supply of essential items, as well as those travelling out of the city with essential/non-essential items will, the order states, also be “mandatorily quarantined” in locations designated by the District Magistrate “during the entire time from their return to Gurugram till their next travel back out of Gurugram”.

“In view of the necessity to enforce the order in public interest, therefore, the order shall come in force from 10 am, 1st May, 2020. It is strongly advised that Central/State Government bodies/units, private organisation and individuals make preparations accordingly to avoid any undue hardship,” states the order, adding that its direction will remain in force “till further orders”.

Any violations shall invite criminal proceedings under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Indian Penal Code, 1860.” the order adds.

Gurgaon has so far recorded 54 cases of Coronavirus – the second highest among the 22 districts of Haryana. 38 people have recovered and been discharged so far.

