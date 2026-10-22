Traffic hit in South Delhi as key flyover near airport closed temporarily

Commuters travelling between Indira Gandhi International Airport and South Delhi are set to face a harrowing time till Sunday as the Old Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover carriageway towards Vasant Vihar has been temporarily closed after cracks were detected at two locations, officials said on Wednesday.

With the closure of the arterial stretch, traffic snarls were also witnessed on Wednesday and motorists were diverted onto the adjoining service road. The flyover serves as a key link for motorists travelling from the airport towards Vasant Vihar and other parts of South Delhi.

It is also an important route for commuters coming from Gurugram and heading towards South Delhi, with many continuing their journey onwards towards Noida and other nearby cities in the National Capital Region (NCR).