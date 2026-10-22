Traffic hit in South Delhi as key flyover near airport closed temporarily

It is also an important route for commuters coming from Gurugram and heading towards South Delhi, with many continuing their journey onwards towards Noida and other nearby cities in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Written by: Sakshi Chand
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 22, 2026 02:01 AM IST
Delhi flyover, Temporary closure of key Delhi flyover, Old Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover, Old Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover closure, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsRoad repair and maintenance work underway by the Public Works Department (PWD) on the Old RTR flyover, resulting in a temporary closure of the road, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab)
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Commuters travelling between Indira Gandhi International Airport and South Delhi are set to face a harrowing time till Sunday as the Old Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover carriageway towards Vasant Vihar has been temporarily closed after cracks were detected at two locations, officials said on Wednesday.

With the closure of the arterial stretch, traffic snarls were also witnessed on Wednesday and motorists were diverted onto the adjoining service road.  The flyover serves as a key link for motorists travelling from the airport towards Vasant Vihar and other parts of South Delhi.

It is also an important route for commuters coming from Gurugram and heading towards South Delhi, with many continuing their journey onwards towards Noida and other nearby cities in the National Capital Region (NCR).

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After the cracks were noticed by traffic personnel,  a senior Delhi Traffic Police officer said,  the matter was immediately reported to the Public Works Department (PWD) for necessary repairs.

The carriageway was closed as a precautionary measure to prevent any accident or injury to commuters, the officer added.

PWD officials, in coordination with the Delhi Traffic Police, are carrying out repair work simultaneously at both affected locations to restore the flyover for safe movement of traffic at the earliest.

The repair work is expected to be completed by October 26. Following a safety clearance, the flyover will be subsequently opened, according to officials.

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Until then, commuters have been advised to use alternative routes, plan their journeys in advance and expect additional travel time.

They have also been asked to follow the instructions of traffic personnel deployed in the area. For traffic-related assistance, commuters can contact the Delhi Traffic Police helpline at 1095, said officers.

The traffic police has updated Google Maps to reflect the diversion via the service road and marked the flyover as closed.

Which roads are likely to be affected:

  • Nelson Mandela Marg
  • Africa Avenue
  • Key stretches near Dhaula Kuan
  • Ring Road

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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