Temple where Supertech towers stood? RWA to take a call

As the process of debris removal is underway on the ground where the now demolished Supertech Twin Towers once stood, residents of Emerald Court have some important decisions to make.

With reports emerging that a temple is being considered for the space, UBS Teotia, president of the resident welfare association of Emerald Court, said, “A park and a playground can be constructed on the land where the towers once stood. As far as the construction of a temple is concerned, an extraordinary general (EGM) meeting of all residents will be called, where a decision will be taken with the consent of all residents.”

A Ganpati Pija was organised in the society premises on Wednesday, which saw active participation from all residents after a long time, one resident said. “This was a very long ordeal, and we have finally started getting back to our normal lives. We had a great time celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi the other day.” On the topic of construction of a temple, the resident said, “It is too early to say anything right now as there is a lot of debris which will take time to be removed. These things can be decided once the land has been cleaned up.”

In the neighbouring ATS village, minor cracks have been reported in a few towers. According to the resident welfare association of ATS village, Edifice Engineering will be submitting a report comparing the measurement of the cracks pre- and post-demolition. Around 10 meters of the boundary wall of ATS Village was damaged as a result of the demolition and Edifice Engineering has been entrusted with repairing it.

According to Mayur Mehta, project manager of the demolition at Edifice Engineering, removal of debris from the location of the wall will take some time. “Excavators have been deployed to segregate the steel bits from the concrete, and this will take another four-five days pursuant to which we will begin sending the concrete debris to the C&D waste plant for processing. We have also put up steel barricades between the demolition site and the two societies – Emerald Court and ATS village – to prevent any dust or debris from settling inside the society premises. We have further draped geo-textile fabric on the barricades for the same purpose. We have begun removing the debris from the location where a portion of the wall has been damaged and once that is removed, repair work shall begin.”

Around 80,000 tonnes of debris has been generated due to the demolition, out of which 50,000-55,000 tonnes will be used to fill up the two large basements where the towers once stood. Around 28,000 tonnes of debris will be processed scientifically at a Construction & Demolition Waste Management Plant, located in Sector 80, Noida. The processing will be carried out by Re Sustainability and Recycling Private Ltd, formerly known as Ramky Reclamation and Recycling Private Ltd.