Toggle Menu
Temple vandalism: Amit Shah meets Delhi Police chief, sends stern messagehttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/temple-vandalism-amit-shah-meets-delhi-police-chief-amulya-patnaik-sends-stern-message-5813741/

Temple vandalism: Amit Shah meets Delhi Police chief, sends stern message

Shah is learnt to have taken a stern view of the failure of local intelligence, and told Patnaik that another such incident “would not be tolerated”.

old delhi communal clash, hauz qazi clash, communal clash over parking, communal clash in old delhi, amit shah, amulta patnaik, amit shah on old delhi clash, old delhi clash arrests, delhi news,
Patnaik outside Parliament, Wednesday. (Express photo: Renuka Puri)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday summoned Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik in connection with the violence in Hauz Qazi and the vandalism at a temple.

According to sources, Patnaik received a message Tuesday night to meet with Shah and brief him about the incident. “On Wednesday, Patnaik first met with the special CP (law and order, northern range) Sandeep Goel and joint CP (central) Rajesh Khurana, and they prepared a report with details of the incident, preventive action and how they handled the situation,” the source said.

Read | Temple vandalism: BJP says AAP MLA part of mob, he files police complaint

Later, Patnaik went to the Parliament where he met Shah and presented the report. “He briefed him about the incident, including how a false rumour was spread on WhatsApp that a man had been beaten to death. He told him that local police were recording statements of both parties when some people slipped away and vandalised the temple,” the source said.

Shah is learnt to have taken a stern view of the failure of local intelligence, and told Patnaik that another such incident “would not be tolerated”.

Advertising
old delhi, Hauz qazi clash, communal clash, communal clash over parking, communal clash in old delhi, old delhi communal clash, old delhi clash, old delhi clash arrests, delhi news, indian express
Police personnel deployed at Lal Kuan, Tuesday. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal/File)

He also expressed displeasure over back-to-back incidents “exposing police inefficiency”, referring also to the assault of a Sikh tempo driver and his son by police. He also told him to ensure the Hauz Qazi incident does not escalate.

Minutes after the meeting, Patnaik said he had briefed the minister about developments of the case.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police apprehended four juveniles and arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly vandalising the temple. Three men and a juvenile were apprehended earlier.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Temple vandalism: BJP says AAP MLA part of mob, he files police complaint
2 Manish Sisodia sues Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for defamation after classroom ‘scam’ charge
3 These are the top 15 residential areas in Chennai