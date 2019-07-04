Temple vandalism: Amit Shah meets Delhi Police chief, sends stern message

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday summoned Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik in connection with the violence in Hauz Qazi and the vandalism at a temple.

According to sources, Patnaik received a message Tuesday night to meet with Shah and brief him about the incident. “On Wednesday, Patnaik first met with the special CP (law and order, northern range) Sandeep Goel and joint CP (central) Rajesh Khurana, and they prepared a report with details of the incident, preventive action and how they handled the situation,” the source said.

Later, Patnaik went to the Parliament where he met Shah and presented the report. “He briefed him about the incident, including how a false rumour was spread on WhatsApp that a man had been beaten to death. He told him that local police were recording statements of both parties when some people slipped away and vandalised the temple,” the source said.

Shah is learnt to have taken a stern view of the failure of local intelligence, and told Patnaik that another such incident “would not be tolerated”.

He also expressed displeasure over back-to-back incidents “exposing police inefficiency”, referring also to the assault of a Sikh tempo driver and his son by police. He also told him to ensure the Hauz Qazi incident does not escalate.

Minutes after the meeting, Patnaik said he had briefed the minister about developments of the case.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police apprehended four juveniles and arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly vandalising the temple. Three men and a juvenile were apprehended earlier.