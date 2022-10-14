Temple run among Delhi BJP’s plans in last leg of MCD poll campaign

Ahead of the MCD polls expected to be held in December, the BJP leadership has sought feedback from Delhi MPs on issues that need to be highlighted.

A meeting was held at the party’s state office on Wednesday, attended by Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, party’s general secretary (organisation) Siddharthan and state president Adesh Gupta, among others.

Sources said the party leaders have been asked to chalk out a campaign to boost the image of the BJP-led corporation, since the party is facing significant anti-incumbency, having been in power for three terms.

“The topic of (CM) Arvind Kejriwal’s recent spate of visits to temples also came up. The MPs were told to address this by visiting temples regularly and promoting their visits,” said a source.

Tiwari said the meeting was more to discuss preparations for BJP national president J P Nadda’s meeting on October 16. He said, “We had said that after unification, we will start the process of election. Now that the merger has been done, the (delimitation) commission will do its work.”

BJP Delhi unit vice-president Rajiv Babbar said, “The party has increased its activities, there is Nadda ji’s meet being organised, we are preparing for polls… but we can’t be certain when elections will be held.”

Sources said that in the coming days, similar meets will be held with other MPs too.

The BJP has set the target of 1 lakh workers’ participation in Nadda’s ‘Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan’ on October 16 at Ramlila Maidan, for which Gupta along with MP Harsh Vardhan performed a bhoomi pujan on Thursday.

Gupta said: “The BJP is always ready for elections because ours is a party whose workers believe in working among the general public. The proof is visible under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the party is in power at the Centre and in many states.”

On Wednesday, Gupta flagged off more than 200 autorickshaws to build a campaign for the Ramlila gathering. These autos will be deployed in the seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi to promote Nadda’s programme.