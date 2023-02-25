Temple, mosque at Delhi’s ITO face demolition; boundary walls, ceilings brought down

The boundary walls and ceilings of a temple and a mosque situated at Central Delhi’s ITO were demolished by the Public Works Department (PWD) as part of an anti-encroachment drive Saturday.

The development came after a single judge bench of the Delhi High Court comprising Justice Pratibha Singh had directed the PWD to carry out construction to make a pedestrian pathway at Jheel Ka Piao at Mathura Road and ITO. The court had observed that documents and other photographs of the area show that the temple and the mosque were abutting the pedestrian pathway.

The temple, Prachin Shiv Mandir Jheel ka Piao, and the mosque, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, are located next to each other. The exercise started at 6 am and several Delhi police personnel were deployed to clear the traffic logjam due to the demolition and to provide further assistance.

The HC issued the directions during the hearing of a petition moved by the caretakers of Sanatan Dharam Mandir or Prachin Shiv Mandir located at Mathura Road, challenging a letter by the PWD stating that they were encroaching on the land.

Observing that “larger public interest will overweigh” concerns of the mandir and masjid and in order to make the pathway uniform, the High Court said: “If a portion of the mandir and the masjid is affected, it will have to be allowed.”

It had asked the PWD to confirm with the caretakers of the mandir/masjid to arrive at a consensus on the time when the said demolition will take place. “If upon conferring with the caretakers, there is a need for construction of the mandir/masjid, the same will be done by the PWD at its own cost,” said Justice Singh, while clarifying that both “mandir and masjid will not be treated as an unauthorised occupant”.

Suresh Beri, committee member of the temple, said the bulldozers came early in the morning and demolished the outer portions, mostly the gates, of the temple and the mosque extending onto the road.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Beri said: “The Sanatan Dharma has had the lease of the land as far back as 1939… we got the PWD notice on October 31 last year and were told to clear the encroachment by November 3 or else they stated that they will demolish the boundaries by November 5.”