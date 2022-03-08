Tempers flare: Anganwadi workers, WCD dept official on collision course

Tensions between protesting anganwadi workers and the Women and Child Development (WCD) department came to a head Monday, with the women accusing the department’s deputy director of calling them ‘lafanga’ and he refusing to apologise. This comes days after the department issued termination notices to at least 27 workers and show cause notices to some others over their continuing participation in the strike.

Hundreds of workers and helpers have been on strike since January 31, demanding a substantial increase in pay and other benefits. While the WCD Minister had announced that their honorariums will be hiked from March 1, the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union, which has been leading this strike, said it had not been called for a meeting with the minister.

The union said it will hold a ‘mega rally’ from Raj Ghat to Delhi Secretariat on International Women’s Day on Tuesday, demanding the withdrawal of termination notices and action against deputy director (WCD) Navlendra Singh who allegedly sent an “intimidating message” to all protesters.

Shivani Kaul, union president, said, “Despite meeting workers and listening to their problems and demands, the government is sitting mute; its department… is using criminal intimidating tactics… and threatening workers and helpers with disciplinary action and mass termination.”

She said all those issued notices are filing replies and submitting a memorandum to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday, demanding to withdraw the termination order and fulfil their demands.

Workers also demanded an “FIR and strict action” against Singh. Kaul alleged: “He not only sent threatening messages but called us ‘lafanga’, ‘sarfaroshi ke tammanh gaane walon ka sar kaat do’… Such comments and threats show the malafide and malicious intent of the department. We demand a written apology from Singh and strict departmental and police action against him.”

In a purported audio clip that went viral on Sunday, Singh is purportedly heard using the word ‘lafanga’ for union leaders leading the protests while calling for action against protesters.

When contacted, Singh said he will not apologise: “I haven’t said anything wrong or objectionable. I still call them ‘lafanga’ because this is not a protest, this is complete hooliganism and disruption of services… Delhi is the only state in the country that pays the highest honorarium to anganwadi workers but despite that, they want incentives. Because of them, thousands of children and lactating mothers from economically weaker families are suffering.”