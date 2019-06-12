Temperature to see slight dip this week in Delhi

Temperatures in Delhi are expected to be slightly lower in the coming week as compared to the past two days, IMD officials said.

On Tuesday, the city saw a maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung — the official weather station of the city — and 45.4 degrees Celsius at Palam, a day after the latter saw mercury climbing to 48 degrees Celsius. According to IMD officials, the maximum temperature on Wednesday is expected to be 41 degrees Celsius.

While some parts of the city saw light rain on Tuesday morning, it did not bring relief as the maximum temperature was five degrees above normal.

IMD officials said a thunderstorm because of an active western disturbance over Himachal Pradesh is likely to reach Delhi by Wednesday, resulting in a slight dip in temperature.