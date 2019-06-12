Toggle Menu
Temperature to see slight dip this week in Delhihttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/temperature-to-see-slight-dip-this-week-in-delhi-5776048/

Temperature to see slight dip this week in Delhi

While some parts of the city saw light rain on Tuesday morning, it did not bring relief as the maximum temperature was five degrees above normal.

Temperature to see slight dip this week in Delhi
A boy takes a dip in the baoli at Hazrat Nizamuddin dargah Tuesday. The maximum temperature settled at 44.5 degrees Celsius. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal )

Temperatures in Delhi are expected to be slightly lower in the coming week as compared to the past two days, IMD officials said.

On Tuesday, the city saw a maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung — the official weather station of the city — and 45.4 degrees Celsius at Palam, a day after the latter saw mercury climbing to 48 degrees Celsius. According to IMD officials, the maximum temperature on Wednesday is expected to be 41 degrees Celsius.

Temperature to see slight dip this week in Delhi

While some parts of the city saw light rain on Tuesday morning, it did not bring relief as the maximum temperature was five degrees above normal.

IMD officials said a thunderstorm because of an active western disturbance over Himachal Pradesh is likely to reach Delhi by Wednesday, resulting in a slight dip in temperature.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Maharashtra: Only 28.64% farmers got crop loan in 2018-19
2 Delhi: Doctors report spike in cases of diarrhoea, heatstroke and fever
3 Maharashtra: Three of family held for ‘killing’ 63-year-old woman