Temperature shoots up in Delhi, 7 degrees above normal

Temperature in the capital on Tuesday shot up to 31.5 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above normal for this time of the year, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This was the highest mark the maximum temperature has reached so far this year in Delhi and it is expected to increase till around 32 degrees in the coming days, IMD officials said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre in Delhi, said, “Towards the end of February, temperature usually starts rising, however, this is dependent on the number of Western Disturbances.”

A Western Disturbance is a weather pattern associated with sudden winter rain and snow in northwest India, which plays an important role in bringing down the temperatures.

Srivastava said, “This February, as compared to same time in previous years, the city has had fewer Western Disturbances. There was one around February 4 and none after that. This has caused mercury to rise. However, it is not unusual and previous years have recorded higher temperatures.”

Data from the IMD shows that in February 2018, the maximum temperature rose up to 32 degrees Celsius and during the same time in the previous year, it increased up to 32.4 degrees.

Earlier this month, on February 11, maximum temperature was recorded as 30.4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast the maximum temperature to be around 31 degrees on Wednesday and minimum temperature to be around 12 degrees.