Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Temperature in Delhi likely to fall over the week ahead: IMD

The air quality in Delhi has remained in the ‘very poor’ category over the past three days. Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday was 306. AQI between 301 and 400 is considered to be ‘very poor’.

delhi weather news, delhi air quality, indian expressThe India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the week indicates that the minimum temperature could drop to around 6 degrees Celsius by December 17. (File Representational Photo)
Nights are set to get colder in Delhi with the minimum temperature likely to drop later this week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the week indicates that the minimum temperature could drop to around 6 degrees Celsius by December 17.

While the maximum temperature is likely to remain at around 28 degrees Celsius on Monday, it is likely to drop over the week ahead, the forecast indicates. It is likely to fall to around 24 degrees Celsius by December 15. Misty mornings are also on the forecast for Delhi over the next six days. Shallow to moderate fog is likely over isolated parts of Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab over the next two days.

The city has mostly remained warm during the day so far this month. The maximum temperature on Sunday, for instance, was 28.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the normal for this time of the year. The lowest maximum temperature so far this month was 24.1 degrees on December 7.

An update issued by the IMD early on Monday said that the minimum temperatures over Northwest India are unlikely to change over the next 24 hours, but could fall by 2 to 4 degrees thereafter. A western disturbance that lies over north Pakistan is likely to bring rainfall or snowfall to Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

A forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Sunday said that the AQI is likely to improve to be in the ‘poor’ category on Monday on account of strong winds and better ventilation conditions helping with the dispersion of pollutants. AQI is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 10:09:04 am
