Dense fog continues to engulf Delhi, schools shut in NCR

Dense fog continued to engulf the Delhi-NCR region Thursday with the minimum temperature settling at 8 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius. All schools in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad have been ordered to remain shut on Thursday and Friday due to cold weather conditions.

Separate orders to this effect were issued by the administrations of the two adjoining districts on Wednesday evening. “All government and private schools across Noida and Greater Noida have been directed to remain shut over the next two days due to cold weather,” PTI quoted Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate (DM) B N Singh as saying.

Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey said, “Classes from nursery to 12th will remain closed due to cold wave conditions.”

Owing to low visibility, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) authorities have implemented the Low Visibility Procedures at the airport. “There might be some flight disruptions. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is regretted,” it said.

Meanwhile, 21 Delhi-bounded trains are also running late due to operational reasons.

On Wednesday, the national capital recorded the coldest day of the season, with the minimum temperature settling at 7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal. The maximum was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal, and the humidity levels oscillated between 97 and 61 per cent, the Meteorological Department said.

The weatherman forecast partly cloudy skies with severe cold wave in Delhi for Thursday with shallow fog in various places.

The overall air quality of Delhi remained in the “very poor” category and was recorded at 313 at 9.50 am, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). At Chandni Chowk, PM 2.5 was at 382 and PM 10 was at 295 while in IIT Delhi area it was 341 and 174, respectively. In Noida, PM 2.5 and PM 10 was 337 and 224, respectively. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’, while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

