Temperature drop by 10°C, winds gusting up to 98 kmph: Delhi hit by rain, thunderstorm after a hot day

Safdarjung and Pusa recorded wind gusts up to 72 kmph. These high-speed winds contributed significantly to the sudden cooling and dust movement across several parts of the city, said officials.

A sudden thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning, rain and strong winds swept across parts of Delhi on Wednesday evening, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures after a hot day and gusts reaching up to 98 kmph, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Several parts of the city also saw isolated hailstorm activity during the night.

At Safdarjung, where the primary weather station is located, the temperature dropped by 10°C from 35°C to 25°C. On the other hand, Palam recorded a fall of 9°C, from 35°C to 26°C. At 11°C, Najafgarh saw the steepest drop as the temperature fell from 33°C to 22°C. Ayanagar recorded a decline of 10.1°C from 31.8°C to 21.7°C, and Narayana saw a fall of 9.1°C from 31°C to 21.9°C. Other areas also witnessed notable cooling, with Jafarpur recording an 8°C drop, Janakpuri 8.1°C, and Pusa 6.9°C. The fall was relatively lower in Pragati Maidan (5.2°C), Mayur Vihar (4.6°C), and Pitampura (2.2°C).