Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Temperature dips in Delhi, cold wave expected from Wednesday

On Monday, the temperature is expected to be between 6 and 19 degrees Celsius and dense fog is expected in the morning.

delhi temperature news, indian expressOn Tuesday, too, dense fog is likely to enshroud Delhi, with the morning temperature dipping to 5 degrees Celsius. (File Representational Photo)
Temperature dips in Delhi, cold wave expected from Wednesday
After several warmer-than-usual mornings, the minimum temperature in Delhi dipped to 5.5 degrees Celsius on the first day of the year.

The morning temperature was two degrees below normal. Cold westerly winds were among the factors leading to the dip. According to IMD officials, the maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 19 degrees Celsius. A spell of dense fog followed by a cold wave is expected during the week.

On Monday, the temperature is expected to be between 6 and 19 degrees Celsius and dense fog is expected in the morning. On Tuesday, too, dense fog is likely to enshroud Delhi, with the morning temperature dipping to 5 degrees Celsius.

Between Wednesday and Saturday, the temperature is expected to be between 4 and 18 degrees Celsius. The dip in the morning temperatures to 4 degrees Celsius will also mean the start of a cold wave that will last till at least Saturday.

Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
75 & counting: Firsts among many equals

Low morning temperatures in the first week of January are usual in the city. Over the past decade, the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the city was 1.9 degrees Celsius on January 6, 2013. In 2014, it dipped to 2 degrees Celsius on January 1.

On Sunday morning, the westerly winds meant the air quality index (AQI) improved. Pollution concentration in the city had touched very poor levels over the weekend. On Sunday morning, it was recorded as 264 — falling in the poor category.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 11:34 IST
‘Have a great 2023!’: PM Modi, other leaders extend New Year greetings; devotees hold special prayers at places of worship

