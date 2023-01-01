Temperature dips in Delhi, cold wave expected from Wednesday

After several warmer-than-usual mornings, the minimum temperature in Delhi dipped to 5.5 degrees Celsius on the first day of the year.

The morning temperature was two degrees below normal. Cold westerly winds were among the factors leading to the dip. According to IMD officials, the maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 19 degrees Celsius. A spell of dense fog followed by a cold wave is expected during the week.

On Monday, the temperature is expected to be between 6 and 19 degrees Celsius and dense fog is expected in the morning. On Tuesday, too, dense fog is likely to enshroud Delhi, with the morning temperature dipping to 5 degrees Celsius.

Between Wednesday and Saturday, the temperature is expected to be between 4 and 18 degrees Celsius. The dip in the morning temperatures to 4 degrees Celsius will also mean the start of a cold wave that will last till at least Saturday.

Low morning temperatures in the first week of January are usual in the city. Over the past decade, the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the city was 1.9 degrees Celsius on January 6, 2013. In 2014, it dipped to 2 degrees Celsius on January 1.

On Sunday morning, the westerly winds meant the air quality index (AQI) improved. Pollution concentration in the city had touched very poor levels over the weekend. On Sunday morning, it was recorded as 264 — falling in the poor category.