Temperature dips in Delhi, air quality likely to deteriorate over the weekend

Delhi saw a colder morning Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 9.6 degrees Celsius in the early hours, three degrees below normal for this time of the year.

This is the lowest minimum temperature so far this month, having dropped from 11.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Over the next six days, the minimum temperature is likely to range from 9 to 11 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

Thursday was also cooler during the day with the maximum temperature settling at around 25.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature is likely to remain at around 26 or 27 degrees Celsius over the next six days, the forecast indicates.

With a western disturbance affecting parts of northwest India, light to moderate snowfall is likely in the higher reaches, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on Friday and Saturday, and Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. Northwesterly winds from these areas, which also recorded snowfall last week, have been contributing to a drop in the minimum temperature in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the city Friday remained in the ‘poor’ category with a 24-hour average AQI of 275 at 9 am. This is close to the AQI of 260 at 4 pm on Thursday. Some air quality monitoring stations, including the ones at Nehru Nagar, Punjabi Bagh and Shadipur, recorded AQI in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday morning.

The contribution of stubble burning to PM2.5 levels in Delhi had picked up on Thursday, climbing to 7 per cent from 4 per cent the previous day, according to the SAFAR forecasting system.

The air quality is likely to remain in the upper end of the ‘poor’ category on Friday but is likely to deteriorate further to hit the ‘very poor’ category over the weekend, going by a forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System.