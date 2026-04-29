Temperature dips in Delhi as showers brings relief from scorching heat; rain likely tomorrow

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Delhi saw little relief from scorching heat as the city witnessed light rainfall on Wednesday, causing a fall in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The Capital recorded a maximum temperature of 37.1°C on Wednesday, while the city’s minimum temperature stood at 20.4°C.
While Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 37.1°C, 1.9 degrees below normal, with a 24-hour drop of 2.1 degrees, the minimum settled at 20.4°C, 3.4 degrees below normal, witnessing a sharp 24-hour drop of 8.0 degrees, as per IMD.
At Palam, the maximum temperature stood at 36.6°C, 3.6 degrees below normal, with a 24-hour drop of 2.0 degrees, while the minimum was recorded at 20.0°C, 4.9 degrees below normal, with a 24-hour drop of 7.4 degrees.
Lodhi Road recorded a maximum of 36.0°C, 2.0 degrees below normal, with a 24-hour drop of 2.8 degrees, and a minimum of 20.8°C, 2.2 degrees below normal, registering a 24-hour drop of 5.8 degrees.
At Ridge, the maximum temperature stood at 36.7°C, 2.8 degrees below normal, with a 24-hour drop of 2.3 degrees, while the minimum stood at 20.8°C, 4.1 degrees below normal, marking a 24-hour drop of 5.4 degrees.
Ayanagar remained the warmest, recording a maximum temperature of 39.5°C, close to normal with a marginal 24-hour rise of 0.1 degrees, while the minimum settled at 21.4°C, 2.3 degrees below normal, witnessing a 24-hour drop of 7.7 degrees.
For Thursday, IMD has forecast light to light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning. According to the weather office, the minimum temperature is expected to dip and reach around 21 degrees Celsius on Thursday while the maximum is likely to hover near 36°C.
Meanwhile, the Capital also recorded its wettest April in 18 years, with pre-monsoon showers lashing parts of Delhi in the first half of the month. Delhi has received 27.9 mm of rainfall this April, compared to 38.6 mm recorded in April 2008, according to official data.
(With PTI inputs)
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram