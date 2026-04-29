Temperature dips in Delhi as showers brings relief from scorching heat; rain likely tomorrow

The Capital recorded a maximum temperature of 37.1°C on Wednesday, while the city’s minimum temperature stood at 20.4°C. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Delhi saw little relief from scorching heat as the city witnessed light rainfall on Wednesday, causing a fall in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Capital recorded a maximum temperature of 37.1°C on Wednesday, while the city’s minimum temperature stood at 20.4°C.

While Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 37.1°C, 1.9 degrees below normal, with a 24-hour drop of 2.1 degrees, the minimum settled at 20.4°C, 3.4 degrees below normal, witnessing a sharp 24-hour drop of 8.0 degrees, as per IMD.

At Palam, the maximum temperature stood at 36.6°C, 3.6 degrees below normal, with a 24-hour drop of 2.0 degrees, while the minimum was recorded at 20.0°C, 4.9 degrees below normal, with a 24-hour drop of 7.4 degrees.