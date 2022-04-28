Temperature and Covid cases on the rise, Delhi schools reduce outdoor activities for students

The extreme heat in the city coupled with the ongoing spike in the number of Covid cases has led to schools in Delhi reducing outdoor activities for students.

Schools in the national capital have been functioning completely in the offline mode and in full capacity since April 1. However, in less than a month, the city is experiencing both — extreme heat conditions, with a maximum temperature well above 40 degrees Celsius being recorded persistently, and a spike in Covid cases, with the city recording 1,000 cases and above for the last week. These conditions are pushing students into their classrooms, and reducing their time outdoors.

“Our school is air-conditioned so thankfully we don’t have problems while children are indoors, and it’s not getting difficult to get them to keep their masks on. But we have stopped all outdoor activities after 9 am or 10 am. The students come at 7:45 am, and then we make them do their outdoor exercises, games and swimming. Otherwise, the rest of their activities are all indoors. We have also stopped outdoor assemblies. We are currently holding a staggered class-wise assembly in the air-conditioned auditorium. When we’ll need it for exams, we will hold assemblies on the public announcement system,” said ITL Public School principal Sudha Acharya.

Jyoti Arora, principal, Mount Abu Public School, said she had cut down outdoor activities even earlier when the city began recording an uptick in Covid cases. “It was not ideal to have many children out, playing at the same time when cases began rising again. So to be safe we reduced the outdoor game slots to just once a week for each section. Instead of the whole class going out together, only one section goes out at a time. With the heat, we’re also trying to restrict outdoor time to the morning,” she said.

At Tagore International School, education adviser Madhulika Sen said the school has not cut down outdoor playtime because children enjoy playing outside, and they get restless with long hours in the classroom. However, even they have done away with the outdoor assembly, which would mean half an hour of standing under the sun.

In government schools, short class hours in the early mornings have meant that the scope for outdoor activities has not been there for a while now. With schools having just the Mission Buniyaad classes for nursery to class IX and the commencement of the board examinations, government schools are currently conducting classes from 7 am to 9 am.