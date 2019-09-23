Tell friends to join dengue drive, Delhi CM appeals to residents

The Delhi government’s drive against dengue entered its fourth week on Sunday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging people to rope in their friends for the campaign.

Kejriwal’s appeal to expand the scope of the campaign came two days before the government’s scheduled interaction with RWAs at a convention.

The ruling AAP has been using the campaign as an outreach programme ahead of the Assembly election, due in another four months.

In a video message, Kejriwal said every person should try and call at least 10 friends and urge them to check their households for stagnant water as well.

“We will all have to become champions in the fight against dengue to defeat it,” he said.

The drive began on September 1. The government said it was necessitated due to warnings from doctors that dengue mosquitoes might see a spike this year.

Last week, the CM, along with several other Cabinet ministers had visited North Delhi’s Tri Nagar to check for signs of mosquito breeding. Talking to residents, he had said: “Several people died due to dengue two-three years ago. In 2015, more than 15,000 cases were reported… I am happy that we have been able to control cases over the last two years.”