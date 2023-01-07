scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Telephone facilities stopped by Tihar jail: 2020 Delhi riot accused Sharjeel, Gulfisha, Shifa move court

The lawyers for the accused persons submitted that as per Rule 631 of Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, accused were being provided daily calling facility but after a notification it was stopped.

Sharjeel Imam (File)
Listen to this article
Telephone facilities stopped by Tihar jail: 2020 Delhi riot accused Sharjeel, Gulfisha, Shifa move court
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Student activists Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima and Shifa-ur-Rehman, in judicial custody for their alleged involvement in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case filed in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots, told a Delhi court that their telephone facility to speak with their families was stopped by Tihar jail authorities.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat has now ordered the law officer (prisons) (HQ) to give his opinion on January 7.

During the hearing on January 2, the Superintendent Central Jail No. 6 placed reliance upon Rule 631 of the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018 and also the notification issued on September 2 last year by the AIG (Prison) (HQ). As per the rule, certain categories of prisoners shall not be eligible for inmate phone call system in the interest of public safety and order. The jail superintendent is empowered to take a call on an individual case-to-case basis with prior approval of DIG (prisons).

The lawyers for the accused persons submitted that as per Rule 631 of Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, accused were being provided daily calling facility but after a notification it was stopped. It was argued that there is a report filed by the Jail Superintendent himself containing a letter of Superintendent, Jail No.8, Tihar Jail, as per which the Jail Superintendent concerned extended the facility to co-accused Meeran Haider in this very case after opining that Rule 631 of DPR, 2018 does not even cover UAPA.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
The judicial pendency question: How to lighten the court’s load
The judicial pendency question: How to lighten the court’s load
More from Delhi

“Also, initially all the accused persons were being given this facility but same was stopped only after one accused had raised the issue of stoppage of said facility and, thereafter, it was discontinued for many of them on different dates… the date on which the said facility was discontinued may also be communicated,” the lawyers argued.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 08:27 IST
Next Story

Kevin McCarthy slogs closer to US House speakership in 4th day of fight

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close