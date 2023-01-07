Telephone facilities stopped by Tihar jail: 2020 Delhi riot accused Sharjeel, Gulfisha, Shifa move court

Student activists Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima and Shifa-ur-Rehman, in judicial custody for their alleged involvement in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case filed in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots, told a Delhi court that their telephone facility to speak with their families was stopped by Tihar jail authorities.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat has now ordered the law officer (prisons) (HQ) to give his opinion on January 7.

During the hearing on January 2, the Superintendent Central Jail No. 6 placed reliance upon Rule 631 of the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018 and also the notification issued on September 2 last year by the AIG (Prison) (HQ). As per the rule, certain categories of prisoners shall not be eligible for inmate phone call system in the interest of public safety and order. The jail superintendent is empowered to take a call on an individual case-to-case basis with prior approval of DIG (prisons).

The lawyers for the accused persons submitted that as per Rule 631 of Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, accused were being provided daily calling facility but after a notification it was stopped. It was argued that there is a report filed by the Jail Superintendent himself containing a letter of Superintendent, Jail No.8, Tihar Jail, as per which the Jail Superintendent concerned extended the facility to co-accused Meeran Haider in this very case after opining that Rule 631 of DPR, 2018 does not even cover UAPA.

“Also, initially all the accused persons were being given this facility but same was stopped only after one accused had raised the issue of stoppage of said facility and, thereafter, it was discontinued for many of them on different dates… the date on which the said facility was discontinued may also be communicated,” the lawyers argued.