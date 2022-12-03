Telangana preventive detention law in Delhi: L-G Saxena forwards proposal to MHA

The Delhi L-G could get powers to order the detention of a person to prevent them from “acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order”, if a proposal forwarded by him to the Union Home Minister to implement a Telangana law in the city comes through.

The Delhi Police had sought approval for the issuance of a notification to extend the Telangana Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act, 1986, to Delhi, citing the need for legislation to prevent and control criminal activities.

The Act is applicable for the prevention of activities of boot-leggers, drug traffickers, land grabbers, those involved in adulteration of food, forging documents, snatching, robbery, arms running, sale of drugs, gambling, sexual offences, cyber crime, officials in the L-G Secretariat said.

Officials said that Saxena approved and sent the Delhi Police’s proposal to the MHA.

“The cited Act enforced in Telangana is an effective legislation which provides for preventive detention of desperate criminals and members of the organised syndicates whose criminal activities affect adversely or are likely to affect adversely the maintenance of public order,” officials said.

The Act has a provision to prevent misuse as it provides an advisory board to ratify detention and their extension, officials added. In case the board does not ratify any detention, the person will be released.

“The period of detention shall not in the first instance exceed three months and the maximum period of detention shall not be more than 12 months from the date of detention. In every case where detention order has been made under this Act, the government shall within three weeks from the date of detention of a person, place the matter before an advisory board constituted by the government for this purpose,” officials said.

The Board will have members who have been judges or are qualified to be appointed as judges of a High Court.