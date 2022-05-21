Telangana CM visits Delhi govt school, mohalla clinic

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao visited a Delhi government school and a mohalla clinic on Saturday, accompanied by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and said the state will send teachers to the capital in order to emulate its education model.

Rao, who is currently in Delhi for a week-long visit, and his party leaders were welcomed by Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, at the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School in Moti Bagh and given a tour of the school.

“It is an honour for us that the Telangana CM and his MPs are visiting. We showed them the entire school. They asked us detailed questions about its functioning. As a CM, his interest in education is admirable,” Kejriwal told the media during the visit.

The Telangana CM praised the AAP-led government’s reforms in education. “A lot of work has been done by the Delhi government on the educational front. The results are also visible. The students are not just taught about marks, but an effort is made to make them more enterprising. They are learning to be job providers and not just job seekers. This kind of effort is not taking place in other parts of the country,” he said during a media briefing.

The Telangana CM further recalled watching an interview of a woman who said she could get her children admitted to a Delhi government school without hesitation while also saving money.

He further suggested that the central government should take a leaf out of the Delhi government’s education reforms. “Education has been made practical. The central government should make such policies, but only after taking into account the opinion of others. The first page of the Constitution is that India is union of states and it should never forget it. If they make a policy without due consultation there will be problems,” said Rao.

He also visited a mohalla clinic in Mohammadpur and remarked that the Delhi government has been making considerable efforts in the health sector as well. “Mohalla clinics are functioning well. This will immensely benefit the public here,” Rao added.

The Telangana CM met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav earlier during the day as well.

Last month, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had visited government schools in Delhi and had praised the city government’s efforts in improving education standards.