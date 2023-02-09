scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

Tejasvi Surya had accidentally opened emergency door of IndiGo plane in Dec: V K Singh

Surya, the ruling BJP's Bengaluru South MP, has been facing flak from Congress over the incident, which happened on December 10 last year at Chennai airport.

On January 18, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said Surya himself reported the incident where he accidentally opened the emergency exit of the IndiGo plane and apologised for it. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Tejasvi Surya had accidentally opened emergency door of IndiGo plane in Dec: V K Singh
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

BJP member Tejasvi Surya had accidentally opened the emergency door of an IndiGo aircraft last month and the airline did not find the passenger in violation of any rule, according to the civil aviation ministry.

Surya, the ruling BJP’s Bengaluru South MP, has been facing flak from Congress over the incident, which happened on December 10 last year at Chennai airport.

To a question on whether the government through aviation regulator DGCA has identified the passenger who illegally opened the emergency door of a flight at Chennai, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh replied in the affirmative.

“As per the report submitted by InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the name of the passenger alleged in the incident is Shri Tejasvi Surya who had boarded flight 6E-7339 (Chennai to Tiruchirappalli) at Chennai Airport on December 10, 2022.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 9, 2023: Know about RBI hikes repo rate, Disable, Disa...
UPSC Key- February 9, 2023: Know about RBI hikes repo rate, Disable, Disa...
A selection of late artist Akbar Padamsee’s works, made between 2014-2015...
A selection of late artist Akbar Padamsee’s works, made between 2014-2015...
When Jagdeep Dhankhar presides over a House
When Jagdeep Dhankhar presides over a House
ChatGPT and Microsoft vs Google: AI is challenging traditional tech, not ...
ChatGPT and Microsoft vs Google: AI is challenging traditional tech, not ...

“The emergency door opened accidently as clarified by InterGlobe Aviation Limited. This was not a deliberate action and as per InterGlobe Aviation, they did not find the passenger to be in violation of any rule,” Singh said in a written reply.

On whether the DGCA has taken any action, the minister said as per the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) regarding ‘Notification of incidents and investigation thereof”, the occurrence did not come under the category of ‘reportable occurrence’.

“The matter was investigated by the concerned airline. The occurrence took place while the aircraft was on ground and the flight departed only after completing all the safety checks/ protocols,” the minister said.

Advertisement

On January 18, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said Surya himself reported the incident where he accidentally opened the emergency exit of the IndiGo plane and apologised for it.

More from Delhi

In another written reply on Thursday, Singh said as per maintenance procedures prescribed by the manufacturer, the emergency exit door is required to be installed back and pressurisation check carried out before the aircraft is released for flight.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-02-2023 at 23:06 IST
Next Story

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput have eyes only for each other at Farzi screening; Pankaj Kapur, Neelima Azeem and others in attendance

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close