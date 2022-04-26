Tejasvi Surya asked to join probe in attack on CM house

Days after eight members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) were arrested for allegedly barging through police barricades and banging on the main gate of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, the Delhi Police has issued a notice to Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya to join the investigation, it is learnt.

An officer from the Delhi Police Headquarters said the investigation officer, after discussing the matter with senior officials, sent the notice under CrPC Section 41A to Surya on WhatsApp. “The IO informed him about the case… (and) asked him to join the investigation on April 28 at Civil Lines police station,” a senior police officer said.

The Indian Express has learnt that on receiving the notice, Surya, who is also the BJYM national president, responded that he will join the probe. As per CrPC Section 41A, a police officer may not arrest a person accused of an offence punishable up to seven years till he continues to join the probe. However, he can arrest the person if he fails to appear for investigation or for reasons to be recorded that in the opinion of the police officer he ought to be arrested.

“Police, during investigation, found video footage which shows Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya, along with BJYM workers, protesting outside the Chief Minister’s residence. He was seen with protesters who later indulged in vandalism,” an officer had said.

Earlier this month, the North district police had ‘bound down’ former North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash, who represents the Sadar Bazar ward, and Delhi BJYM president Vasu Rukhar under CrPC Section 41A.

“They were called to Civil Lines from where they were released after documentation,” a senior police officer said.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi had identified the eight arrested men as Chandrakant (27), Pradeep Tiwari (27), Raju Singh (28), Jitender Bisht (40), Naveen Kumar (38), Bablu Kumar (35), Neeraj Dixit (25) and Sunny (21). They were identified based on CCTV footage and technical evidence recovered from the spot.

They were later released on bail.