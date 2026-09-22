Checked shirt, jeans, stubble: Teen’s description led cops to Delhi gangrape accused

Delhi Police said one of the three accused was arrested after a brief exchange of fire and was wearing the same clothes the teenager had described during the investigation.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 22, 2026 11:47 PM IST
Southeast Delhi park rape case, POCSO Act Delhi, Kalkaji Mandir park incident, impersonating police officers Delhi, minor girl gangraped Delhi, Delhi crime against women, Delhi police safety PCR call, Outer North Delhi murder, Greater Noida Kashmere Gate bus rape, crimes against minors Delhi NCRPolice personnel investigate on the spot of an encounter with accused of an alleged sexual assault of a minor, at Amar Colony in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo credits: Praveen Khanna)
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A heavily built man with stubble in a checked shirt and jeans, another in a brown T-shirt and a third man dressed in black. These were the details a teenager gave about the three men who allegedly gangraped her at Astha Kunj park in Kalkaji, South Delhi, giving police their first major lead in the case.

The trio — Asif, Hemant Singh and his brother Mukesh — allegedly posed as policemen and assaulted the girl, who was with her male friend, on Monday evening.

During their probe, police went through their dossiers of criminals, anti-social elements and suspicious persons in the area.

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“We have dossiers of criminals but also of anti-social elements and ruffians who are in the area. Police staff who patrol parks and common areas click pictures of people who wander aimlessly. Asif was one such person whose picture the police staff had clicked,” sources said.

When these photographs of the suspects were shown to the teenager, she identified Asif as one of the men involved, police sources said.

Investigators subsequently traced and arrested him following a brief exchange of fire. Police said he was wearing the same clothes at the time — the ones the teenager had described him wearing during the incident.

During questioning, police said, Asif provided information about the other two accused.

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Investigators also examined CCTV footage from the area close to the crime scene. The footage showed the two men walking near the area, providing police with another lead in tracing them.

The clothes that the alleged accused were wearing also matched with the description provided by the girl.

The teenager’s account of the clothing worn by the accused was particularly significant, police said, as it helped investigators narrow down the suspects before their identities were subsequently established through the investigation.

Asif, police said, worked at the Okhla Sabzi mandi. He is married and has a teenage daughter. The accused knew each other as they would often walk around in the park.

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Police said they have recovered sufficient evidence from the crime scene, including used condoms, which have been sent to the forensic science lab for examination.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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