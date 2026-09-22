Checked shirt, jeans, stubble: Teen’s description led cops to Delhi gangrape accused

Police personnel investigate on the spot of an encounter with accused of an alleged sexual assault of a minor, at Amar Colony in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo credits: Praveen Khanna)

A heavily built man with stubble in a checked shirt and jeans, another in a brown T-shirt and a third man dressed in black. These were the details a teenager gave about the three men who allegedly gangraped her at Astha Kunj park in Kalkaji, South Delhi, giving police their first major lead in the case.

The trio — Asif, Hemant Singh and his brother Mukesh — allegedly posed as policemen and assaulted the girl, who was with her male friend, on Monday evening.

During their probe, police went through their dossiers of criminals, anti-social elements and suspicious persons in the area.