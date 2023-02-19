scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Two teenagers held for snatching and robbery in Delhi; police say accused involved in 20 cases

According to the police, the accused have committed more than 17 robberies in the last 50 days.

Senior police officers said after they received a complaint from a man who alleged he was attacked by the accused who also snatched his wallet, their teams had increased patrolling in the area to catch the accused. (Representational)
Two boys, aged 16 and 17, have been apprehended by the Delhi Police for their alleged involvement in at least 19 to 20 cases of snatching and robbery. The police said the teenagers worked with a gang and targeted women and senior citizens at odd hours in the North and Northwest districts of Delhi.

Senior police officers said after they received a complaint from a man who alleged he was attacked by the accused who also snatched his wallet, their teams had increased patrolling in the area to catch the accused. CCTV footage of the accused riding a motorcycle and attacking the victim was recovered and the police started tracing the two-wheeler.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the teams conducted raids and with the help of technical surveillance, they caught the 16-year-old in North Delhi. After he was questioned, he led the police to his associate.

“They revealed they were using two stolen phones and a Hero bike which was also stolen this year from Model Town. They also have a Scooty which they stole this year. They have been committing thefts and robberies in North and Northwest Delhi. They have two more gang members. One of them helps them with the robberies and the other is the ‘receiver’,” said Kalsi.

The police said other accused are absconding and that they are looking for them.

They also found that the accused are involved in 19 cases and that one of them had been sent to the juvenile home twice.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 12:05 IST
