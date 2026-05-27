Teenager shot in head after argument at Amar Colony market in South Delhi, critical

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A teenager was critically injured after being shot in the head at South Delhi’s Amar Colony market on Tuesday evening following an argument with a group of men, said police. The incident took place around 7 pm when the boy was sitting outside an eatery and having snacks with a friend from his school, according to officers.
“Prima facie, it appears that an argument broke out following a heated exchange between the boy and three men standing near the eatery. It appears that the accused had touched the chair of the victim on which he was sitting. Initially, it seemed, the matter was resolved after the accused apologised. However, four-five minutes later, one of the men approached the boy again and fired at him,” a police officer said.
Even as eyewitnesses told the police that the accused had allegedly passed objectionable comments, which led to the confrontation, police said they are still verifying and corroborating the exact sequence of events.Officers said they are scanning the CCTV footage from the area.
After being shot at, the boy collapsed to the ground as his friend started screaming for help. The shooter and the two other men allegedly fled the spot on foot, according to eyewitnesses.
With the help of shopkeepers and staff members nearby, the injured boy was taken to Moolchand Hospital, from where he was later shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The police were subsequently informed. The family members of the duo were also informed.
Doctors said his condition of the boy remains critical while his friend is being counselled, said officers.
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