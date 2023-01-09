Teenager ‘shoots at mother of man who raped her 2 yrs ago’

A day after a 50-year-old woman was shot at, allegedly by a 16-year-old girl in Northeast Delhi, police said they will be questioning the woman and her relatives for allegedly “threatening” the minor, who was allegedly raped by the woman’s son two years ago.

The man was sent to jail following the incident.

On Saturday, around 5.30 pm, the woman was at her shop when the minor came and allegedly shot at her. She was rushed to a hospital by neighbours. The minor was seen fleeing the spot.

DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Sain said, “We found that the victim runs a grocery shop. One of her sons, aged 25, was sent to jail two years ago after the 16-year-old lodged a complaint against him in a case of rape and POCSO Act. Prima facie… the minor came to the shop with the weapon and allegedly shot at the woman. She has been apprehended and the weapon seized.”

The woman has been shifted to GTB hospital and is undergoing treatment. Her family members said she and her sons lived separately. They didn’t know about the girl and the case.

Meanwhile, the girl is being questioned about the motive and where she got the pistol.

“We found that the girl and the woman often fought and threatened each other. The woman was angry that her son was in prison. The minor is young and hasn’t revealed much… We suspect a local helped her get the gun. Her family also didn’t know about the weapon,” said an officer.

Police are now questioning the 50-year-old woman’s family and relatives in connection with the case. Her son, who is in Mandoli jail, is also being questioned about the case and the firing.

Meanwhile, the girl’s family refused to comment on the case. Police said they didn’t protest when the minor was being apprehended.