Teenager raped near New Delhi Railway station, 2 hawkers arrested

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by two hawkers near New Delhi Railway Station, after she asked them to help her make a call to her family, said police on Monday, adding that the duo has been arrested.

The girl, who hails from Gujarat, had come to the station with a friend who later abandoned her. She was standing on the central foot overbridge when the accused, Hardeep Nagar (21) and Rahul (20), approached her and she sought their help. They, instead, took her to a secluded spot along the tracks near Tilak Bridge and allegedly raped her, said police.

Last month, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two railway employees inside the electrical maintenance staff room at the railway station while two others stood guard outside. All four accused were arrested.

According to police, the minor had visited Chandigarh last month to meet her friend. They then planned to visit his village in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. They came to Delhi on Sunday and were supposed to catch a train to Gujarat around 9.40 pm but missed it, said police, adding that the two got into an argument and the man left her at the station. She was looking for him at the bridge when the accused met her.

Police said the men helped her speak to her brother and assured to help her catch the next train.

DCP (Railways) said Harendra Kumar Singh, “The men raped her on the pretext of helping her. Later, they took her back to Ajmeri Gate side of the station. In the meantime, her friend came back. The accused scolded him for leaving the girl, following which the three men got into an argument. Patrolling staff noticed them and brought them to the police station.”

During questioning, the girl revealed she had been raped. Police arrested the duo and booked them under sections of gangrape and the POCSO Act. “The accused and the minor were sent for medical examination. A forensic team collected samples from the spot and the matter is being investigated,” added the DCP.

Meanwhile, railways officials said the incident didn’t take place inside the station and doesn’t come under their jurisdiction. Divisional Railways Manager (Delhi division), Dimpy Garg, said, “This is a very unfortunate incident that occurred in the city, but it is an issue of law and order that has nothing to do with the railway station. The incident did not occur within the premises of the station. The complainant had come to the station, but the incident took place outside…”