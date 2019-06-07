‘Teenager nabbed for denim theft a promising wrestler’

Written by Jignasa Sinha

Inside a one-room house in Central Delhi, a 21-year-old man sat with a fistful of medals his teenaged brother had won — for wrestling and judo — in the last few years. The family is in disbelief, a day after the juvenile was apprehended for at least three cases of robbery since March.

The juvenile’s accomplice, Om Shankar Morya (21), was also arrested for allegedly robbing a “truck carrying 77 rolls of denim fabric on May 20 in the Outer North district”.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said, “Two boys came in front of the vehicle on a bike and signalled it to stop. As the truck slowed down, the accused took the key from the driver at gunpoint.”

Upon questioning, the accused revealed they had used toy guns to intimidate the driver, and drove off with the truck after beating the driver up. The family and police differed on how old the aspiring wrestler is.

From a promising young wrestler, who held a part-time job as a bouncer at a bar to being accused of three robberies — the teenager’s life changed quickly in the last four months, said his mother.

His brother said, “He started wrestling when he was 11 years old. He won many medals and despite our financial state, we managed to give him the kind of diet a wrestler needs. There was no need to commit such crimes.”

The boy’s mother said things changed when her son met Morya four months ago. “He was a bad influence on my son,” she said, while his brother alleged, “Morya would call him up at night and take him to parties. For the last three-four months, my brother was lying about his whereabouts.”

Sharma said that after a complaint about the May 20 incident was filed, teams were formed to search the wholesale market where the fabric is sold.

Police said they also arrested two men — Santosh Kumar and Salman Anwar — who allegedly helped the accused sell the denim at a market. “We have recovered a bike, a toy gun, Rs 5 lakh and the denim fabric from the accused,” said DCP Sharma.