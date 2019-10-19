Teen stabs woman, jumps to death: Cops examine call records to ascertain motive

A day after a 16-year-old committed suicide after allegedly stabbing a woman at a Noida residential society, police are examining call detail records to ascertain the motive.

Advertising

On Thursday evening, the boy, who lived in the society, entered the 21-year-old woman’s house in the adjacent block. Later, he jumped to his death from her eighth-floor home, while the woman crawled out of the house with multiple stab wounds.

“The woman is being treated at a hospital. The boy had come to invite her for a birthday party, but later started attacking her with a knife. He then locked himself in a room and jumped from the balcony. She crawled out of her home screaming, and was noticed by a neighbour,” said Navneet Jaiswal, SP (City), Gautam Budh Nagar. Police said phones of both the boy and the woman have been seized. Initial examination suggests they were in touch over call and message.

At the time of the incident, the boy’s and the woman’s mothers were at the colony’s common area for Karva Chauth celebrations. The woman will undergo a surgery Friday. The woman, police said, is an engineering student at a Ghaziabad college, while the boy was preparing for his engineering entrance exams. “Their families knew each other well,” said a neighbour.