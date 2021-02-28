Delhi: Teen stabbed for objecting to sister’s harassment, 3 held

A 17-year-old boy was thrashed allegedly by five-six people, and stabbed in the abdomen by one of them, after he objected to them harassing his sister. (Representational Image)

A 17-year-old boy was thrashed allegedly by five-six people, and stabbed in the abdomen by one of them, after he objected to them harassing his sister. The teenager was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Center and is undergoing treatment.

Police arrested three men and apprehended two juveniles in connection with the case on Saturday evening.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon and police said the siblings were walking back home from school when the accused harassed the girl and passed “indecent remarks”. The 17-year-old tried to intervene but was beaten up before one of them allegedly stabbed him with a knife.

DCP (Southeast) R P Meena said: “We received a PCR call about the incident… The injured boy was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment. We went to the spot and then to the hospital. The boy was shifted to the OT and couldn’t be examined. His sister told us about the incident and a case was registered on her complaint.”

According to the complaint, the girl and her brother were walking when they noticed a group of boys following them.

They allegedly passed indecent remarks at the girl. “Her brother spoke to them to stop them but they started beating him up. One of them pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed her brother in the abdomen. They then fled from the spot. The girl asked locals for help and informed her parents,” said police.

The teenager is still under observation at the hospital and isn’t fit to give a statement, said police. The girl, a Class XII student, told the media: “Our house is not too far from the school… Around 8-10 boys were following us… Police took me to the station and I filed a complaint. They have been stalking me for two-three days.”

The accused have been identified as Kishan (20), Jishan (18) and Ritik (18). Police said Kishan is pursuing his bachelors from Deshbandhu College, Jishan is in Class XII and Ritik studied till Class IX.

A case under sections of attempt to murder, stalking, harassment and insulting the modesty of a woman has been registered against them.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about the incident: “Deeply concerned by the murder of an 8-year old girl in Khichdipur and attack on a 17-year old boy… Delhi’s law and order situation is in a serious turmoil, I appeal to Home Minister & Lt-Governor to take appropriate action to address the situation.”

Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Anurag Kundu also asked police to expedite the inquiry and conduct regular patrolling in the area.

On Kejriwal’s tweet, the Delhi Police tweeted: “In a city with over 2 crore population, two unfortunate incidents committed by residents of same locality on account of personal motives do not lead to deterioration of law and order… Delhi registered 472 murders in 2020 as compared to 521 in 2019.”