Teen sisters shot at by youth in Kapashera; police detain two

A 17-year-old girl and her 15-year-old sister sustained injuries after a youth allegedly fired at them outside their house in Kapashera, Thursday. Police have apprehended the youth and his friend who accompanied him, and are trying to ascertain if they are minors.

According to police, the elder girl sustained a bullet injury in her abdomen while her sister sustained a minor injury when a bullet hit her leg.

Police said the youth was engaged to the elder sister. Their wedding had been fixed by the family but he suspected the girl’s parents were looking for another match for her, said police.

Around 6 pm on Thursday, he called the girl and asked her to come outside her house where he was waiting with his friend.

“The girl was with her younger sister. When he saw the girl, he fired a bullet which hit her in the abdomen. He fired again, and the bullet hit the girl’s younger sister in her leg,” said DCP (Southwest) Devender Arya. The girls were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital and police said they are stable.

Police said the duo were apprehended from the spot and an FIR has been registered against them. During investigation, police found that the youth procured the pistol a few days ago from Badaun in UP.

