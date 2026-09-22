Teen raped by 3 men posing as cops at Delhi park

As per the victim’s statement to the police, one of the accused held on to her friend while the other two allegedly took turn to assault her. (Representational image)

Three men posing as policemen allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in a park in Southeast Delhi, police officers said.

The incident happened on Monday evening, at 7 pm, after the victim went to offer prayers at the Kalkaji Mandir with her 17-year-old male friend.

At 7.30 pm, said police officers, she came out of the temple and went to take a stroll with her friend in a nearby park.

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That’s when three men, aged between 25 and 30 years, approached the duo. They claimed to be policemen and started questioning the teenagers about their whereabouts, said police officers.

The trio threatened them with legal consequences and then allegedly forced themselves on the girl. They then fled from the area.