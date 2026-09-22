Teen raped by 3 men posing as cops at Delhi park

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Three men posing as policemen allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in a park in Southeast Delhi, police officers said.
The incident happened on Monday evening, at 7 pm, after the victim went to offer prayers at the Kalkaji Mandir with her 17-year-old male friend.
At 7.30 pm, said police officers, she came out of the temple and went to take a stroll with her friend in a nearby park.
That’s when three men, aged between 25 and 30 years, approached the duo. They claimed to be policemen and started questioning the teenagers about their whereabouts, said police officers.
The trio threatened them with legal consequences and then allegedly forced themselves on the girl. They then fled from the area.
At 8.45 pm, a PCR call was made. Police officers arrived at the spot and immediately took the girl for medical examination. A case under sections of the POCSO Act was then registered.
As per the victim’s statement to the police, one of the accused held on to her friend while the other two allegedly took turn to assault her.
The three men continue to be on the run, said police officers, with CCTV footage being scanned to ascertain their identities. Eyewitnesses are being questioned from around the park as well.
In the last month, there have been at least four cases of rape in the national capital, all against children and teenagers.
Just four days before this incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and then stabbed to death in Outer North Delhi by her friend and his three friends.
The accused, three of them minors, have been apprehended, the Delhi Police said.
On August 4, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped on a sleeper bus that travelled nearly 47 km from Greater Noida to Old Delhi’s Kashmere Gate without being checked at a single police picket.
During the inquiry, it was found that the girl was travelling from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh to the house of a relative in Noida.
A police team later nabbed one of the accused, Asif, ollowing a brief encounter in Southeast Delhi in which the accused sustained a bullet injury to his leg.
Police said the other two will also be nabbed soon.
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