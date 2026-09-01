Teen’s gang-rape on moving bus: 11 challans, defunct CCTV among lapses

The investigation has also revealed that the bus allegedly had heavy curtains covering its windows, restricting visibility into the passenger compartment from outside, officers said.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readUpdated: Sep 1, 2026 10:56 AM IST
UP girl gang-raped on bus that travelled 47 km to Delhi without being stoppedThe suspected sleeper bus after a 16-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly gang-raped inside it, in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area.
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Eleven pending traffic challans and a defunct CCTV camera inside the bus, where a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped earlier this month, which travelled 47 km from Greater Noida to Delhi’s Kashmere Gate, have raised questions over compliance with mandatory safety norms for commercial passenger vehicles.

The bus driver and a conductor were arrested within four hours after the incident was reported on August 4, said police.

The challans against the bus include violations related to retroreflective tape and speed-limit devices, driving without a permit or non-compliance to permit conditions, as well as violations of prescribed speed limits, The Indian Express has learnt. According to sources, seven of these challans were issued in July — on July 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 11 and 23.

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The passenger bus, run by a private operator, usually entered Delhi during the early hours, around 3.30 am to 4 am, according to investigators. Its last recorded entry into the Capital was on July 25, after which it was taken to Greater Noida for servicing, they added.

The investigation has also revealed that the bus allegedly had heavy curtains covering its windows, restricting visibility into the passenger compartment from outside, officers said. This goes against Supreme Court-mandated safety requirements for commercial passenger vehicles that prescribe measures intended to ensure visibility and passenger safety. Obstructions that substantially reduce visibility into the passenger compartment are not permitted under the applicable safety requirements after the 2012 gangrape case in the Capital.

Also Read | 47 km, ‘zero’ checks, Greater Noida to Old Delhi: 16-year-old’s bus rape horror

The bus had also travelled through several stretches connecting Noida and Delhi, including the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Ring Road corridor. During its movement, it passed through or near major entry and exit points, including the Chilla border, Mayur Vihar and Geeta Colony. Despite travelling through these stretches, the vehicle was not stopped for a safety or compliance check, officers said. No alert was raised during the journey.

Such buses are also required to be equipped with systems including GPS or vehicle-tracking mechanisms and panic buttons, which are intended to be connected with monitoring or emergency-response mechanisms.

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Investigators are now examining whether these systems were installed in the bus, whether they were functional at the time of the incident and whether any alerts or location data were generated during the journey. They are also looking into whether the bus had been subjected to the requisite checks and whether its previous traffic violations had prompted any enforcement action.

The 11 pending challans are likely to be part of the broader investigation into the vehicle’s regulatory compliance and movement. Officers are also examining the circumstances in which the bus continued to operate despite the recorded violations.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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