Teen’s gang-rape on moving bus: 11 challans, defunct CCTV among lapses

Eleven pending traffic challans and a defunct CCTV camera inside the bus, where a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped earlier this month, which travelled 47 km from Greater Noida to Delhi’s Kashmere Gate, have raised questions over compliance with mandatory safety norms for commercial passenger vehicles.

The bus driver and a conductor were arrested within four hours after the incident was reported on August 4, said police.

The challans against the bus include violations related to retroreflective tape and speed-limit devices, driving without a permit or non-compliance to permit conditions, as well as violations of prescribed speed limits, The Indian Express has learnt. According to sources, seven of these challans were issued in July — on July 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 11 and 23.