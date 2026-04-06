Teen mowed down by DTC bus in Azadpur, hunt on for absconding driver

According to the police, the incident happened around 5 pm when the teen, identified as Akash, was crossing a busy stretch in Azadpur. (Express Photo)

A 19-year-old youth was allegedly mowed down by a DTC bus in Northwest Delhi’s Azadpur on Sunday evening, police said.

“A PCR call was received at 5:30 pm at Adarsh Nagar police station. A man was lying injured at the spot. He was taken to Babu jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where doctors declared him dead,” an officer said.

According to the police, the incident happened around 5 pm when the teen, identified as Akash, was crossing a busy stretch in Azadpur.

Investigation revealed that he was allegedly hit by a DTC bus and the driver got off the bus and fled the site, police said. They said Akash worked as a labourer and lived in Sahipur village in Shalimar Bagh.