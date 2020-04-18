Teen kills self over ‘dip in TikTok following’ in Noida

Police rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival on Thursday evening. Police rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival on Thursday evening.

An 18-year-old from Noida was found hanging at his residence in Sector 39, with police probing claims that he committed suicide as he was depressed over lack of traction on his TikTok videos.

Police rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival on Thursday evening.

“We received information from a man that his son was not opening the door or responding. Police reached the spot and found him hanging from the ceiling fan. It appears he was sad about the fact that his videos on TikTok were not being appreciated. We have not found a suicide note and are investigating all angles,” said DCP (Greater Noida) Ranvijay Singh.

The 18-year-old’s father told police that he had become withdrawn over the last few days.

“There is no FIR since no accused has been mentioned,” said an officer from Sector 39 police station.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd