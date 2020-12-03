Teen kills mother for not divorcing father, apprehended: Police

The boy was produced before a juvenile court and sent to a juvenile correctional home.(Representational Image)

A 17-year-old juvenile was apprehended from Western range for allegedly killing his mother after a row over not giving divorce to his father. Initial investigation has revealed that the victim’s eldest son was angry as his friends were making fun of him after his father applied for divorce but his mother refused to accept it.

The boy was produced before a juvenile court and sent to a juvenile correctional home. Police said the deceased was staying in Outer Delhi along with her daughter and the second son.

“She got separated from her husband around three-and-a-half years ago and their divorce case is pending in court as she had not agreed. Her eldest son was staying with her husband. In her statement, the victim’s daughter told police that her eldest brother believed that her mother was the reason for their divorce and, in front of them, threatened to murder her several times if she did not agree to the divorce,” a senior police officer said.

The incident took place on November 30 when the victim’s eldest son came to her house late at night and asked for food. “While eating, he was removing a food stain from his clothes when her mother saw a knife in his jacket. When asked about it, he said that he was supposed to give it to his friend,” an officer said.

Afterwards, claiming to have gotten late, he asked the victim to drop him home. “She agreed and around 12.40 am, she left home along with him but did not return,” the officer said.

The victim’s body was found on December 1 lying under a pile of bricks near the house. After identifying the victim with the help of locals, police approached her daughter.

“She tried to contact her brother and found his phone was switched off. Police apprehended him on Wednesday after collecting local intelligence from informers. He told police that he was annoyed as she was not giving divorce to his father and that his friends were making fun of him because of this,” an officer said.

