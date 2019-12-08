Teen raped by 4 in Palwal village: Police

An FIR has been registered regarding the matter at the women’s police station in Palwal, under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. An FIR has been registered regarding the matter at the women’s police station in Palwal, under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A teenaged girl was allegedly gangraped by four men from her village in Palwal last week. While the victim’s mother claimed that the same men had sexually assaulted the girl four months ago, police claimed their investigation revealed that the previous case was “fake”.

“Another FIR has been registered now, and arrests will be made depending on the facts that emerge during the investigation. Nobody has been arrested yet,” said Manjeet Kumar, PRO of Palwal Police.

In the latest complaint, the victim’s mother said the incident took place around 11 pm on December 4 when the victim was alone at home. The complaint claims the girl had gone outside to relieve herself when the four men, from the same village, forcibly took her to the fields.“The girl’s mother alleged the accused raped her. She returned home two hours later and confided in her mother about the incident,” said Kumar.

The woman alleged that the same men had gangraped her daughter on August 13 as well. “An FIR had been registered against the same people in August, but it was found to be fake and cancelled. That FIR was registered at the Bahin police station,” said the PRO.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar condemned the incident and assured police action: “Police is doing its job, and culprits will be brought to justice… We have also spoken about fasttracking the case.” Speaking about sexual assaults on women, Khattar said, “Whatever incidents are happening are shameful… To stop these incidents, the society, government, administration, everyone will have to become alert.”

“We have taken many steps in Haryana, including opening of women’s police stations and launching the Durga app… These incidents should not happen.”

