Teen gang-raped inside Delhi park: 3 accused may have planned the crime, suspect cops

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The three men accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl at a DDA park in South East Delhi may have planned the crime before they targeted her on Monday evening while allegedly posing as police personnel when she was out on her birthday with a friend, the investigators suspect.
Delhi Police on Wednesday added sections of conspiracy in the FIR, after recovering a gun, a knife and condoms from Asif, one of the accused in the case, said officers.
A senior officer said that they are investigating if Asif was roaming in the area allegedly with condoms and a knife, because he and his two accomplices, Mukesh and Hemant, intended to target women inside the Astha Kunj Park. “There have been some allegations against Asif inputs from multiple people around the area that he used to harass people repeatedly.
We are verifying if he used to carry a weapon and used a similar modus operandi against other women,” said a police officer
Officers also said that multiple porn videos were found on Asif’s phone. The investigation has also revealed that Mukesh and Hemant had allegedly deleted their search history.
The three men, who were arrested on Tuesday, allegedly used a combination of police language, including ‘Janab’, and threats to convince the teenager and her friend, who accompanied her, that they were dealing with police officers, before sexually assaulting her.
Another police officer said that the accused brothers, Mukesh and Hemant, initially went to an eatery after the incident, before going back to their home in Sriniwaspuri. They then allegedly washed their clothes in bid to get rid of evidence.
Officers also said that the friend of the girl was held by one of the accused inside the park, while the victim was taken to another corner at some distance. After the incident, the accused warned the girl to not tell anyone about the incident. “When she came back, she told her friend everything, who then made the PCR call,” said an officer.
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