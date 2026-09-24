Teen gang-raped inside Delhi park: 3 accused may have planned the crime, suspect cops

The three men accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl at a DDA park in South East Delhi may have planned the crime before they targeted her on Monday evening while allegedly posing as police personnel when she was out on her birthday with a friend, the investigators suspect.

Delhi Police on Wednesday added sections of conspiracy in the FIR, after recovering a gun, a knife and condoms from Asif, one of the accused in the case, said officers.

A senior officer said that they are investigating if Asif was roaming in the area allegedly with condoms and a knife, because he and his two accomplices, Mukesh and Hemant, intended to target women inside the Astha Kunj Park. “There have been some allegations against Asif inputs from multiple people around the area that he used to harass people repeatedly.