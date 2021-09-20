Teen found hanging: Kin allege murder, police say no foul play

A 17-year-old boy was found hanging from a tree in Northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh Saturday. While police said he committed suicide, family members alleged that their neighbours killed the boy.

Police, however, haven’t found any evidence of foul play in the matter yet and are awaiting the post-mortem report.

Police received a call about the incident around 7.30 am on Saturday. A senior officer said, “The spot was inspected and the body was shifted to BJRM Hospital; there were no external injuries. Meanwhile, the family was contacted and the body was handed over to them.”

Police claimed the family initially didn’t make any allegations but later refused to cremate the body. They said their son was friends with the neighbour’s daughter and alleged her parents objected to this and killed him.

“The family took the body and demanded action against the girl’s family. We have registered a case and are conducting an enquiry,” said the officer.