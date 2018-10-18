Teen found hanging at Noida home

Initially, the parents were not willing to conduct a post-mortem, but we said it needs to be done. No suicide note was found. Initially, the parents were not willing to conduct a post-mortem, but we said it needs to be done. No suicide note was found.

A 13-year-old boy was found hanging at his home in Noida’s Barola Monday evening. Police said the boy was found by his mother, who broke the door when he didn’t respond despite repeated knocks. His mother said the boy was breathing when she got him down from the ceiling. She rushed him to a nearby government hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

Station House Officer (Sector 49) Anita Chauhan said, “We received a memo from the hospital about the body. Initially, the parents were not willing to conduct a post-mortem, but we said it needs to be done. No suicide note was found. We are investigating if the boy was depressed.”

