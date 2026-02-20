Teen dies by suicide by jumping in front of moving train at Metro station in West Delhi: Police

Police teams reached the spot and learnt that the boy had jumped onto the track from Platform No. 1.

By: Express News Service
1 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 08:20 PM IST
suicideInquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita have been initiated
Make us preferred source on Google

A 17-year-old boy died after allegedly jumping in front of a train at the Delhi Metro’s Uttam Nagar East station on Friday morning, police said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The information, according to officers, was received from the station controller at 11:07 am regarding a person jumping in front of a train in West Delhi.

Police teams reached the spot and learnt that the boy had jumped onto the track from Platform No. 1 and was crushed under a Metro train coming from the Dwarka side. The body had already been pulled out from the track by the time the team arrived, said police. During questioning, the police found that the deceased was reportedly upset over a personal issue.

He was the only child of his parents, police added.

The body has been shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem examination. Inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita have been initiated, police said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
Sam Altman on impact of AI on jobs: 'A lot of current professions will go away, people will have to adapt'
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
AUS vs OMA
AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Live Blog
Advertisement