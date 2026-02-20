Teen dies by suicide by jumping in front of moving train at Metro station in West Delhi: Police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 17-year-old boy died after allegedly jumping in front of a train at the Delhi Metro’s Uttam Nagar East station on Friday morning, police said.
The information, according to officers, was received from the station controller at 11:07 am regarding a person jumping in front of a train in West Delhi.
Police teams reached the spot and learnt that the boy had jumped onto the track from Platform No. 1 and was crushed under a Metro train coming from the Dwarka side. The body had already been pulled out from the track by the time the team arrived, said police. During questioning, the police found that the deceased was reportedly upset over a personal issue.
He was the only child of his parents, police added.
The body has been shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem examination. Inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita have been initiated, police said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda paid an emotional tribute to Rashmika Mandanna at a film success event, emphasizing the importance of standing by someone through criticism, recognizing their growth, and celebrating their bravery. He also addressed the bullying she faced and praised her for choosing kindness. Reports suggest the couple will tie the knot in February and March.