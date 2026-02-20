Teen dies by suicide by jumping in front of moving train at Metro station in West Delhi: Police

Inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita have been initiated

A 17-year-old boy died after allegedly jumping in front of a train at the Delhi Metro’s Uttam Nagar East station on Friday morning, police said.

The information, according to officers, was received from the station controller at 11:07 am regarding a person jumping in front of a train in West Delhi.

Police teams reached the spot and learnt that the boy had jumped onto the track from Platform No. 1 and was crushed under a Metro train coming from the Dwarka side. The body had already been pulled out from the track by the time the team arrived, said police. During questioning, the police found that the deceased was reportedly upset over a personal issue.