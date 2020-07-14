Teen commits suicide at Noida boarding school: Kin allege intimidation

School authorities claimed a suicide note was found. School authorities claimed a suicide note was found.

The family of a 14-year-old girl who allegedly committed suicide in an Arya Samaj-affiliated boarding school on July 3 in Noida has alleged that her body was cremated in a hurried manner without informing police.

“We received information after a post on social media by the victim’s mother, in which she said her daughter was found hanging inside the school premises. She alleged that school authorities tried to brush the matter under the carpet. We found during investigation that the school did not inform police about the suicide and cremated her in Noida. The family has not given us a complaint. A team has been sent to meet her in her village in Haryana so we can file an FIR. Once that is done, appropriate action will be taken,” said Sankalp Sharma, DCP Zone 1, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The girl’s mother said she had come home on March 21 amid the lockdown, and returned on June 18 even though classes hadn’t started. “On July 3, someone from the school called and asked us to rush there. When we reached, they asked if my daughter was depressed and I told them she was fine. Then they showed me her body hanging from the ceiling. It had turned blue, her clothes were loosened. I could not bear the sight,” her mother alleged.

She alleged they were taken to a crematorium in a car and the last rites were carried out despite the family’s insistence that police be involved: “They kept a watch on us. Even when I was crying, they told me not to make noise since they didn’t want to alert anyone. The cremation was carried out quickly… they followed us till we left the city limits.”

School authorities claimed a suicide note was found, in which the girl allegedly blamed family problems as the reason for taking the extreme step. A member of the school’s management board denied allegations of the cremation being hurried.

